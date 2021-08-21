Shanaya Kapoor gives a glimpse of her me time in vanity van as she raps to Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Aayega

Janhvi Kapoor and ’s cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor is the new star in the making and there’s no doubt about it. The young starlet, who is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, is already a star on social media and often treats fans with her stunning pics and videos. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Kapoor princess has shared a video of herself as she gave a glimpse of her personal entertainment in her vanity van and she geared up for a shoot.

In the video, Shanaya was seen sitting in her vanity van in a bathrobe and was getting her hair and make up done. The young sensation was in a quirky mood and was seen enjoying her time on several Bollywood songs including those of , Abhishek Bachchan etc like ‘Rock n Roll Soniye’ from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, ‘The Breakup Song’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and more. Amid this, Shanaya was also seen rapping to ’s popular track ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from Gully Boy. She captioned the video as, “A couple of days with the squad….”

Check out Shanaya Kapoor’s video here:

Meanwhile, Shanaya recently made the headlines with her style statement during Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding. The diva opted for mustard coloured lehenga which she had paired with a matching, heavily embroidered blouse and a brown, orange and black coloured dupatta which was designed by Tanya Ghavri. For the post wedding bash, Shanaya opted for an all black thigh high slit dress and her panache was unmissable.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding celebrations: Shanaya Kapoor looks hot in black slit dress; See PICS