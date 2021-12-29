Shanaya Kapoor has her ‘eyes on you’ as she glows in recent SELFIE; Suhana Khan & Janhvi Kapoor REACT

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut and is geared up for it. In fact, she had already started shooting for the same a couple of weeks back. Unfortunately, the star kid had tested COVID-19 positive weeks ago along with her mother Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But now it looks like Shanaya is ready to bounce back and it is evident from the recent selfie that she has posted where she is glowing.

Taking to her Instagram handle Shanaya Kapoor posted two selfies. In the first selfie, we can see her hair falling on her face and her face is partially covered. With whatever is visible she is wearing a white outfit. Her face is glowing and indeed she looks gorgeous. In the second picture, the star kid’s face is completely visible and it will be difficult to take your eyes off her. Sharing these pictures, Shanaya wrote, “Eyes on you”. Her BFF Suhana Khan took to the comments section to write, “wow”. Even Janhvi Kapoor posted a fire emoji in the comments section.

Take a look:

In terms of work, a few months ago Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor is here to make your Christmas Eve even hotter with THIS monochrome snap