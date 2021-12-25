Shanaya Kapoor is here to make your Christmas Eve even hotter with THIS monochrome snap

Shanaya Kapoor, one of the most popular star kids, is always making headlines with her amazing sense of fashion and her killer outfits. This time she shared a gorgeous black and white picture on her Instagram stories and mind you, the girl is ready to make your chilly Christmas Eve hotter with her gorgeous outfit. The soon-to-be actress recently tested positive for Covid-19 along with her mother Maheep Kapoor and has been in self-quarantine ever since. However, that doesn’t stop her from feasting our eyes with her awesomeness!

In the monochrome pic shared by Shanaya on her Insta stories, the girl looked drop-dead gorgeous in her casual attire. She sported a short white halter top with jeans and threw on an oversized checkered shirt to complete the look; flaunting her zero-size figure. For the caption, she put up some winter season emojis. Hmm, ironical Shanaya - since you look way too hot in the picture! Speaking of zero size figure, the star kid recently shared a post of everything she has been doing in her quarantine days and how she misses the gym too much.

Check the pic here:

Shanaya had shared her positive report on 15th December and had penned down a long note. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone (sic)!” Well, Shanaya, we hope you get well super soon and hit the gym again, and continue being awesome!

