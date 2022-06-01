Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in black bodycon dress as she gets clicked outside a restaurant; PICS

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most talked-about newcomers in the town. Although Shanaya is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often graces her followers with stunning pictures of herself. From her family time to her happy moments with her friends and loved ones, Shanaya knows how to keep her followers hooked.

The daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya was spotted at a suburban restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai last night. The exciting newcomer of Bollywood looked gorgeous in her beautiful black bodycon dress. She was all smiles as she left the restaurant premises and made her way back to the car. She was welcomed by a shutter of photographers who clicked her till she left the spot.

Have a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s photos from yesterday evening:

Shanaya Kapoor is a long time friend of Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. The trio have shared some of their happiest moments together and continue to motivate each other from time to time. It is no surprise that the three of them have preferred to work in the entertainment industry. While Ananya Panday made her debut way back in 2019, Suhana and Shanaya are gearing up for their debut. Suhana will be seen in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar while Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar’s next production venture.

The young talent will make her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial, Bedhadak, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Shanaya was one of the many Dharma talents, that is, a crop of aspiring actors that were nurtured by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma.

Her father Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in The Fame Game alongside Madhuri Dixit and continues to be a part of exciting content that is being churned out of OTT. Her mother Maheep Kapoor was last seen in the first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and will soon be seen in the next season of the hit series which premieres towards the end of the year.

Also read: Bedhadak trio Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, Lakshya Lalwani glam up Apoorva Mehta’s b’day bash; PICS