Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in red lehenga; BFF Suahan Khan drops fire emoji
Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Bedhadak.
Shanaya Kapoor, a popular star kid, is gearing up for her debut film titled Bedhadak. The actress shared the poster on her Instagram handle this March. Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada will also be featured in the film. Ahead of her first film, the actress is also busy doing advertisements. Amid this, she shared a series of pictures in a red lehenga which immediately grabbed the attention of her best friend Suhana Khan. Undoubtedly, the budding actress was looking gorgeous.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya wrote, “Some post shoot funn with @malvikapanjabi @savleenmanchanda @mohitrai @shubhi.kumar @zoequiny.hair”. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a red embroidered colour lehenga. She is looking regal with minimalistic makeup. Suhana Khan wrote ‘Wow” in the comment section. Anshula Kapoor called her ‘Beauttt’. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis. To note, Suhana Khan is also making her debut with The Archies.
Coming back to her announcement, Shanaya wrote, “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!” Bedhadak is Shashank Khaitan’s directorial that is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Take a look at the post here:
Talking about Suhana Khan, she will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The trailer has already released.
Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor posts fam-jam pic with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor on ‘dadi’ Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday