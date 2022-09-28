Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in red lehenga; BFF Suahan Khan drops fire emoji

Shanaya Kapoor, a popular star kid, is gearing up for her debut film titled Bedhadak. The actress shared the poster on her Instagram handle this March. Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada will also be featured in the film. Ahead of her first film, the actress is also busy doing advertisements. Amid this, she shared a series of pictures in a red lehenga which immediately grabbed the attention of her best friend Suhana Khan. Undoubtedly, the budding actress was looking gorgeous.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya wrote, “Some post shoot funn with @malvikapanjabi @savleenmanchanda @mohitrai @shubhi.kumar @zoequiny.hair”. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a red embroidered colour lehenga. She is looking regal with minimalistic makeup. Suhana Khan wrote ‘Wow” in the comment section. Anshula Kapoor called her ‘Beauttt’. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis. To note, Suhana Khan is also making her debut with The Archies.