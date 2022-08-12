Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in white strappy maxi dress as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in recent years. She has lately been making headlines for her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. The star kid has a huge social media fan base and occasionally surprises her fans with beautiful photos and videos. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. Shanaya excels at keeping fans interested by sharing every pleasant occasion she has with her friends, family, and loved ones. Meanwhile, the upcoming debutante on Thursday was spotted in the city, and nonetheless, to say, she looked stunning as usual.

The upcoming movie star looked super pretty in her laid-back outfit. She donned a white strappy maxi dress. Her hair looked gorgeous as she left it open and smiled at the paparazzi as they clicked her.

Have a look at Shanaya’s pics:

Talking about her debut film, in March last year, Shanaya shared the news about her Bollywood debut with the following announcement: “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in Bedhadak, which will also star Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.