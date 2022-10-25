Shanaya Kapoor looks impressive in her regal lehenga; Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday REACT
Fashionista Shanaya Kapoor dropped gorgeous pictures on Diwali. Have a look here.
Shanaya Kapoor is indeed a fashion icon in the fashion industry. And last week has indeed been a special week for the diva as she was spotted on numerous occasions at various Diwali parties thrown by B-Town celebs. A few days back, we spotted Shanaya—the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor—at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. And now we have spotted her at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Diwali bash.
Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram Post on Diwali
As she arrived at the venue, we were mesmerized by looking at her attire. She even dropped pictures of her attire on Instagram. Donning her regal lehenga, she looked like a princess who knew how to carry her attire well with ease and grace.
She captioned her photos by saying, “Favourite time of the year. Happy Diwali! Love, light, endless celebration, and lots of mithai.” With this, she attached a bunch of emojis.
Soon after she dropped this post, Suhana Khan (Shanaya’s bestie and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter) reacted to this development. “Love,” Suhana wrote.
Ananya Panday also reacted to the development. She wrote, “Beaut,” she wrote. Parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also dropped red hearts in the comments section.
Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey also dropped hearts in the comments section.
Sonam and Anand's Diwali Bash
Wearing this gorgeous attire, Shanaya Kapoor stepped out in style to attend Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Diwali bash. Notably, this is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s first Diwali bash after becoming parents to their son Vayu.
At the bash, we also spotted Malaika Arora Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and several other celebs.
