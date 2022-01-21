Shanaya Kapoor never shares her coffee and THIS adorable childhood photo is proof of it

Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions, already enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. The rookie actor often takes to her Instagram profile to chronicle special moments of her life by sharing stunning pictures and videos of herself. On January 21, Shanaya once again amazed her followers with her adorable childhood photo alongside brother Jahaan and mom Maheep Kapoor.

However, the latest photo is also a testimony that the youngster doesn’t like to share her coffee. In the picture, baby Shanaya and brother Jahaan can be seen drinking coffee from the same mug. Meanwhile, mother Maheep Kapoor is handling both her babies. While sharing the unseen childhood picture online, Shanaya wrote, “I would never share my coffee now” proving her affection for the drink. Check out the photo below:

This comes just a day after Shanaya won the hearts of her followers with her messy hair look. Glowing in the sun, the youngster gave a timid smile while striking a pose for the camera. Like always the post came with a quirky caption that read, “I know my hair is looking a bit too messy but hiii.”

In terms of work, last year Shanaya announced about her Bollywood debut on Instagram. While making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. Previously the shooting of the movie was stalled due to COVID-19.

