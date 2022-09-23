Shanaya Kapoor on Bollywood debut with Bedhadak: ‘Working very hard to prove that I deserve it’

While giving an interview to Zoom TV, Shanaya revealed that she has mixed bunch of emotions while moving forward towards realizing her dream. She said, “I’m both nervous and excited. Nervous because it’s important that I do the best job and because it isn’t just a first film, it’s the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I’m finally a step closer towards realizing a dream I’ve had since childhood. It’s a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya, and I have prepped a lot for it, and it’s a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It’s very close to my heart! I’m extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak."

Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor , Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for her debut film Bedhadak. She is making concrete efforts on a daily basis to ace her role in the film. To add a cherry on the top, she enjoys a massive social media following prior to her Bollywood film debut. As she is inching closer to realizing her childhood dream of entering the world of B-Town, here is what Shanaya has to say about the world of showbiz.

Shanaya Kapoor says she is 'working very hard' for Bedhadak

Shanaya further mentions in her interview to Zoom TV that her launch is unlike any other launch that has happened so far in the Bollywood Industry. She shared, “I am very excited; it’s not a typical ‘launch’ as perhaps people would expect. It’s a solid story about 3 youngsters, and the character is quite challenging - I’m preparing for it. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m working very hard to prove that I deserve it."

The 22-year-old beauty queen further opined by highlighting that she wants the audience to feel and recognize her talent, and not view it from the lens of wasting an opportunity.

Shanaya said, “I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity- that I didn’t waste it or that I didn’t take it for granted. I’ve worked very hard and I will continue to - it’s not even something I want to keep repeating because that is the job - you’re meant to work hard, and I have. I hope people recognize that when they see my work."

About the film

Bedhadak is Shashank Khaitan’s directorial that is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film stars Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada in key roles.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor to begin shooting for debut film 'Bedhadak' by the end of this year, reveals dad Sanjay Kapoor