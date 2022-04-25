For Shanaya Kapoor one photoshoot isn’t enough; Here’s what she does post it

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Dharma Productions film Bedhadak. Well, even before she makes her debut, Shanaya has managed to grab the audience's attention with her social media presence. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya’s Bal des débutantes attendance hit the headlines. Ever since then she has become one of the favourite star kids on social media.

On Monday, the actress shared a post with fans and showed them what she usually does after her photoshoot. Sharing some images, Shanaya revealed that her shoots are followed by mini shoots. In the three photographs, the actress was seen dressed in a crop top and denim. Will dropping the pictures, Shanaya wrote, “Yes… Post shoot we do another mini shoot” with several emoticons. Reacting to the post, Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep dropped heart emoticons. Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor's co-star on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also showered love on her post. Many fans also left heart and fire emoticons on the post.

The talented diva has been in the headlines as she is soon going to enter the Bollywood industry with her first film titled Bedhadak. The film also features Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Dharma Productions. The first posters of Lakshya, Shanaya, and Gurfateh Pirzada from Bedhadak are already out on the photo-sharing application. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic of three young stars on-screen.

