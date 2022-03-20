Shanaya Kapoor oozes oodles of glam vibes in a green slit dress, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday react; PHOTOS

Among the debutantes who have already started making it to the headlines, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has managed to win hearts with her style and glamour. The young star kid has been making it to the headlines ever since she made her private Instagram public. Her stylish looks certainly are a hit with the Gen-Z social media users and the latest addition to it, is her green slit dress look. On Sunday, Shanaya left netizens swooning over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya dropped a couple of photos as she posed on a rooftop of a building. In the photos, Shanaya is seen clad in a gorgeous green slit dress with her hair left open. Her hair and makeup were on point as she struck poses to be clicked by the camera. With strap on heels, Shanaya looked diva-esque in the photos and managed to evoke a response from Khushi Kapoor as well as Ananya Panday. Both the star kids hit the like button on Shanaya's post.

Check out Shanaya Kapoor's new photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Shanaya was in the headlines as she made heads turn at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash with her Bedhadak co-stars Lakshya Lalvani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The star kid opted for an all white look for the evening and her photos went viral on social media.

Bedhadak was announced this month with Shanaya, Gurfateh and Lakshya in the lead. The film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Dharma Productions. The film will make the debut of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter in Bollywood.

