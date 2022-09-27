Shanaya Kapoor posts fam-jam pic with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor on ‘dadi’ Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is quite active on social media. While the actress will soon be making her Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, she already has a massive following on social media, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone. Shanaya shares a great bond with her cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and shares the most amazing pictures with them every now and then. Now, on the occasion of Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday, Shanaya has posted an epic fam-jam picture featuring her ‘dadi’ Nirmal Kapoor, and cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to first post a picture with Nirmal Kapoor, wishing her a happy birthday. They can both be seen decked in green traditional outfits in the picture. “Happy Birthday dadi,” wrote Shanaya. Meanwhile, in her next story, she posted a throwback picture from the Diwali bash, and it shows Shanaya, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula posing behind their grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. While Janhvi and Shanaya look absolutely stunning in their sarees, Anshula opted for a grey dress. Khushi Kapoor looks like a princess in an off-shoulder pink coloured lehenga. Check out the beautiful pictures below.