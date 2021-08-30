Shanaya Kapoor puts waiting time for mumma Maheep Kapoor to an effortlessly glamorous use; PHOTOS

While fans wait for Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut, the star kid is enjoying all the love that's coming her way on social media. Recently, Shanaya dropped a series of videos and a photo while waiting for her mother Maheep Kapoor after getting ready and it went viral on social media. The star kid, who will soon be making her debut, seemed to have left fans feeling relatable with her post.

Taking to her handle, Shanaya shared 2 videos and a photo in which she could be seen putting waiting time for her mumma to best use. In the photo, we can see Shanaya nailing her glam look before heading out for the day. She is seen flaunting her gorgeous OOTD and her shiny pink bag. Shanaya is seen clad in a white backless top and her makeup is kept in line with her gorgeous look. Sharing the post, Shanaya wrote, "while I wait for mumma @maheepkapoor #babysnightout."

Take a look:

As soon as Shanaya shared the post, her father Sanjay Kapoor dropped a cheeky comment. He wrote, "Ask me." 's cousin and Shanaya's friend Alia Chhiba also left a sweet comment with emojis for Shanaya.

The star kid is all set to enter Bollywood in a Dharma Productions film. A few months back, Shanaya's debut was announced by and well, since then, fans have been excited to see the new star kid on the block. Shanaya has been sharing updates about her life on social media and is often spotted in the city when she heads for her gym and dance class.

