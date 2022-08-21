Shanaya Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani get clicked at a restaurant in the city; PICS

They say Monday is for blues, Thursdays for throwback while Sunday is the day of joy. A Sunday well spent brings a week of content and Bollywood believes it just as we do. Speaking of which, celebs like Shanaya Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Ahaan Panday are spending their Sunday night by wining and dining as they were spotted at a restaurant in the city. Shanaya, who has lately been making headlines for her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, was clicked wearing a white mini dress. The upcoming movie star looked super pretty in her laid-back outfit, which she paired with trendy white sneakers.

Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in a black bralette top teamed up with white jeggings. Her hair was tied in a ponytail. She completed her look with black sneakers. On the other hand, her beau Jackky Bhagnani donned a casual white shirt and paired it with black denim. He also wore white sneakers and gave a finishing touch to his dining look. While Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday wore a black Tee-shirt and paired it with blue denim and white sneakers.

Have a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in Bedhadak, which will also star Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh has several big-budget films in her kitty. She will be part of Bollywood flicks including Thank You with Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Cinderella alongside Akshay Kumar and South project Ayalaan. While, her beau Jackky Bhagnani is currently producing upcoming films like Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mission Cinderella.