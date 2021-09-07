Shanaya Kapoor redefines beauty in these sunkissed pictures as she says ‘Tu aake dekh le’; Navya Nanda REACTS

Shanaya Kapoor knows how to make her fans and followers go gaga over her. Every time she posts a picture of her on her social media we are sure that she takes the breath away of most of her fans. The stunning star kid has yet again taken to her Instagram to post a picture of her. She looks pretty in white attire and her BFF Navya Nanda Naveli as always has showered love on the picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya Kapoor posted a picture of her posing in a white summer dress. She wore a white maxi dress with thin straps and lacework at the borders. Shanaya left her hair open and looked behind in the first picture that is clicked from the front. The sun shines brightly on her and the diva glows even more. In the second picture, the diva displays her beautiful smile as she poses for the camera. She leaves her hair open and lifts one hand to hold her hair and smiles. Well, her caption is something that has grabbed our attention. Sharing these pictures she wrote, “Tu aake dekh le ho maine raatein kitni sari”. Fans were quick to shower love on this picture.

Take a look:

Well, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was quick to take to the comments section and post a heart emoji. She always showers love on her BFF’s picture.

Recently an advertisement featuring Shanaya Kapoor had released that got mixed reactions from fans. While some were elated to see the star kid finally make her debut on the screen, others felt that she is not quite natural in acting. Well, we would just have to wait for her big debut to figure out more about her acting.

