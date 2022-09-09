Shanaya Kapoor reviews Brahmastra after attending special screening; Says ‘History has been created’

After years of filming, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has finally released in theatres today, and Twitterati has already begun sharing reviews of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Last night, a special screening of Brahmastra was held, for which Ranbir and Alia were joined by their family members and industry friends. Among those present were Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, producer Apoorva Mehta and actress Shanaya Kapoor. Now, post the screening, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a short review of the movie, and looks like she was mighty impressed with the film.

Shanaya Kapoor, who watched Brahmastra last night at the special screening, took to her Instagram story to share a poster of the film. She then thanked Ayan Mukerji for creating this incredible experience. Sharing how much she loved the movie, Shanaya wrote that Brahmastra was a world of its own. “@ayan_mukerji thank you for creating this experience,” wrote Shanaya, and she further added, “History has been created. A world of its own.” Check out her Instagram story below.