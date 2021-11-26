Shanaya Kapoor’s adorable polaroid PIC with brother Jahaan is proof of their sibling love

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Although the young woman has not debuted on the silver screen yet, she manages to capture the limelight often. Shanaya keeps an active presence on social media, and often treats fans to glimpses of her life. From gorgeous photoshoots to candid and loved-up pictures with friends and family, Shanaya curates all of these moments on her Instagram space. Speaking of which, earlier today, the star kid shared a picture featuring herself with brother Jahaan and it’s super adorable, to say the least.

A few hours back, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya took to her Instagram space and shared a sweet photograph with fans. In the picture, Shanaya can be seen holding a tiny polaroid picture featuring herself and her younger brother Jahaan. Although a little blurry, one can clearly notice the close bond that the siblings have with each other. The Christmas decorations in the backdrop give the picture a joyous and warm vibe. Sharing this, Shanaya captioned the photo, “Cuddles @jahaankapoor26 (pink heart emoji)”. Cute, isn’t it?

Take a look at Shanaya’s Instagram story:

In other news, Shanaya will be making her debut in an upcoming project under Dharma Productions. In March, Shanaya had taken to her Instagram space to announce the news about her upcoming film. She wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

