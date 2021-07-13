Shanaya Kapoor’s belly dancing gives Navya Nanda a stomach ache & leaves Suhana Khan lovestruck

Shanaya Kapoor shared a reel from her belly dancing session, and we are sure that it will take your breath away.

Shanaya Kapoor is the newest Kapoor on the block, and she makes sure to make heads turn with each of her posts on social media. Even before the young star kid has made her Bollywood debut, she has grabbed attention and keeps breaking the internet with her killer moves. If you follow her on Instagram, then you must be aware that Sanjay Kapoor’s darling daughter keeps posting amazing videos from her dance sessions. Yet again, the diva has her followers swept off their feet with her brilliant belly dancing video.

From Classical to Hip hop to Belly dancing, is there anything Shanaya cannot do? The recent reel posted by her will keep you hooked till the end, and you will only end up wanting more of it. In the video, Shanaya is training with Sanjana Muthreja, who is a celebrity Belly dance trainer. But, more than the dancing, what got us in splits were her BFF’s and Suhana Khan’s comments.

Shanaya Kapoor captioned this reel as, “How we learn a choreography #practisesessions with the best!!!”.

Navya Naveli Nanda commented, “I got a stomach ache watching this”. Well, we can absolutely relate to her comment. On the other hand, Suhana Khan posted a lovestruck emoji.

Check it out:

We are in absolute awe of Shanaya Kapoor’s belly dancing video. What about you?

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan shows off her slender frame in a strapless bodycon dress in PIC; Don't miss her luxury arm candy

Share your comment ×