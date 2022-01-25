Shanaya Kapoor’s caption in her latest post is all of us when clicking a selfie; Suhana Khan REACTS

Shanaya Kapoor has not made her debut in Bollywood yet, however, the star kid certainly enjoys the limelight. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is quite active on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with fans and followers online. From candid moments with friends and family, to stunning photoshoots of herself, Shanaya shares them all on her Instagram space while her followers keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Shanaya yet again took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and dropped a rather beautiful selfie.

Sometime back today, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram space and dropped a new picture. The star-kid looked quite fresh and beautiful as she donned a simple beige top, which allowed her to flaunt her collarbones. Shanaya kept her hair open and opted for no-makeup, as she kept it quite minimal and effortless. A pair of simple golden hoop-earrings and some lip gloss accentuated her overall look. With her hand in her hair, Shanaya posed for the selfie, as she looked to her side. Sharing this picture, Shanaya wrote a rather relatable caption. It read, “yes I’m pretending to look at something for the selfie hehe (a slew of emoticons)”.

As soon as Shanaya shared the picture, it was flooded with a lot of likes and love-filled comments. Amid this Shanaya’s BFF, Suhana Khan also reacted to her post as she liked the picture.

Shanaya Kapoor was last seen in the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. It was Pinkvilla who exclusively reported that Shanaya will be making her debut in films with a Shashank Khaitan-directed rom-com alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

