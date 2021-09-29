Shanaya Kapoor’s eyes steal the attention in her LATEST video; Sunita Kapoor, Seema Khan love it

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is very popular among the masses. Her Bollywood career is yet to start. But the budding actress always shares a lot of pictures on her social handle and keeps fans updated about herself. Recently, she has shared a video on her social handle and left fans in awe of her beauty. Sunita Kapoor and Seema Khan also dropped a comment on the video.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shanaya shared a video in which she is seen doing some act. The camera is a pan on her and it is taking her closer view. She is wearing a red colour outfit and opted for minimalistic makeup. Her hair is tied back and she is also saying the dialogues. As soon as she posted the video, her aunt Sunita Kapoor dropped a comment saying, ‘Pretty Shanaya’. Seema Khan dropped heart emojis. Fans also dropped comments calling her pretty.

One of the fans wrote, “Ananya pandey is soooo sooo soooo cute. Shanaya is nothing in front of here.” The star child wrote, “And look me in my eyes’ as the caption.

Click here to view the video:

It is reported that Shanaya is gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood. The actress will be seen in a romantic comedy, which will be produced by with Shashank Khaitan.

