Shanaya Kapoor’s French holiday with friends is all about laughing, eating icecream & clicking selfies; Watch

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the hottest star kids on the block. Even before she made her debut, the budding actress enjoys a massive fan following. Well, she is all geared up for her debut film Bedhadak alongside Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. But it looks like now she has taken out time from her busy schedule to enjoy her summer with friends in France. Shanaya shared a video of her having a gala time doing fun activities with her friends.

The video begins with her walking in a narrow lane with one of her friends as they move away from the camera. She is wearing blue denim shorts and a sleeveless tee over her sports shoes. Then comes a sunkissed selfie and indeed she looks gorgeous glowing under the French sun. She also shared a glimpse of them from a race track in the video and of her eating chocolate ice cream too. There is a small clip of her laughing with her friends also. The moment she shared this clip her parents Sanjay Kapoor comments ‘wat fun’ with lovestruck emojis and mom Maheep Kapoor wrote, ‘Missing you’ with several red heart emojis.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak and will be launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be sharing screen space with Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.

