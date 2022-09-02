Shanaya Kapoor’s glamourous selfie leaves Suhana Khan lovestruck; Fans call her ‘gorgeous Goddess’

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The first look is out and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the silver screen. Even before she made her debut, the star kid enjoys a massive fan following. She never fails to leave her fans stunned with her pictures and today too her stunning selfie will pace your heartbeats. Well, her BFF Suhana Khan, took to her comments section and reacted.

In the picture, Shanaya Kapoor looks flawless in her white tube top. She tilts her head and leaves her hair open. Her messy long tresses look gorgeous as they fall perfectly on her shoulder. The budding star sports no makeup look and clicks a selfie. W e bet you would find it difficult to take your eyes off her. Shanaya’s BFF Suhana Khan took to the comments section instantly and posted lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

Check out the picture:

Meanwhile, recently, the celebrity kid was seen enjoying her summer vacation in Ibiza with her close friends. Sharing a series of pictures from her vacation, Shanaya wrote: “life is my favourite movie.” She then shared many holiday posts and gave glimpses of the place she visited and the fun she had with her friends during the vacay.

Meanwhile, talking about Suhana Khan she will be seen in The Archies. It will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie, backed by Netflix, is a Bollywood adaptation of the popular international comics Archies. It will also see Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot in key roles. The Netflix film is set to release in 2023.

