Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘happy moments’ include a cup of coffee, reading, dancing, eating popcorn & much more; WATCH

All eyes are on Shanaya Kapoor ever since her debut film Bedhadak has been announced. She is one of the many star kids who enjoys a massive fan following even before her Bollywood debut. Well, Shanaya never fails to make heads turn with her Instagram posts and her fans go gaga over her pictures. Today yet again the aspiring actress shared a couple of pictures and videos and gave us all a glimpse into her happy moments. Those moments included a lot of fun activities.

The first picture that Shanaya Kapoor shared was of her casually posing wearing white attire. The next picture is of her holding a cup with little coffee. Then comes a picture of a plate with yummy flat noodles which will surely make you crave for some too. The fourth picture is of a novel that she is reading and it says ‘accepting yourself’. Shanaya then shared a picture of her white converse shoes and a video of her playing basketball wearing those shoes. Then comes a video of her playing with a pet dog who appears to be Arjun Kapoor’s Max. The last three videos are of her dancing, watching a movie and eating popcorn. Sharing these pictures and videos, Shanaya wrote, “some happy moments”.

Check out Shanaya Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial, Bedhadak, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Shanaya was one of the many Dharma talents, that is, a crop of aspiring actors that were nurtured by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma.

Talking about her father Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in The Fame Game alongside Madhuri Dixit and continues to be a part of exciting content that is being churned out of OTT. Her mother Maheep Kapoor was last seen in the first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and will soon be seen in the next season of the hit series which premieres towards the end of the year.

