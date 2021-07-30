Shanaya Kapoor’s latest video leaves Suhana Khan lovestruck & Navya Naveli Nanda confused about THIS question

Shanaya Kapoor is already killing it with her vibe on social media. Even before her debut, the star kid knows how to keep her followers hooked on her page. From her belly dancing videos to her stunning pictures, she leaves her fans in awe of her every time she posts something. Well, not only her followers but even her BFF’s and , shower love on her posts without fail. Shanaya yet again posted a video on her Instagram, which left Suhana Khan lovestruck but Navya Nanda confused.

Yes, you heard that right. Navya Naveli Nanda had only one question in mind after Shanaya Kapoor posted her video. She wondered who is taking her BFF’s videos? Shanaya took to her Instagram page and posted a video of her posing stylishly as the song Honeypie plays in the background. The moment she posted this video, fans, as always, filled her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Even Suhana Khan posted a lovestruck emoji, but Navya commented, “Who is taking these videos????”

Take a look:

Well, Shanaya Kapoor hasn’t replied to Navya’s question yet. But Navya’s question has even got us wondering that who is taking her videos?

Well, we love Shanaya Kapoor’s vibes and cannot wait for her big debut. She has already learned the art of looking glamourous and her pictures and videos are proof of it. Even her mother, Maheep Kapoor, took to the comments section to post, “my honey pie.”

What do you think of this video?

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor enjoys friend zone anthem ‘Dude She’s Just Not Into U’, displays her carefree self: WATCH