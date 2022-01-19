Shanaya Kapoor’s messy hair selfie has THIS reaction from BFF Suhana Khan; Find out

Shanaya Kapoor is one such star kid who often makes it to the headlines for her gorgeous pictures. She has not yet made her big Bollywood debut but that does not stop her from being popular. Shanaya enjoys a massive fan following already and the budding actress makes sure to always treat her fans and followers with some stunning pictures of her. Well, today too Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her and that has her fans going gaga over it. And just like every time, her Suhana Khan was amongst the first few to take to the comments section and write something.

In the picture that Shanaya Kapoor posted, we can see the star kid is looking cute with her messy hair. She has stretched her hand to click a selfie with her face leaning on one of her arms. Shanaya is also sporting a no-makeup look and indeed her fans will find it difficult to take their eyes off her. Sharing this picture Shanaya wrote, “I know my hair is looking a bit too messy but hiii.” The moment she posted this picture her BFF Suhana Khan took to the comments section to write ‘hi’. In fact, her mom Maheep Kapoor too took to the comments section to write, “Hi my” with a heart emoji.

Take a look:

In terms of work, a few months ago, Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.

