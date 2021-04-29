Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor go down memory lane with PHOTOS on Maheep's birthday; Malaika Arora pens a wish

Shanaya Kapoor's mother and Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor turned a year older today. On her special day, both Shanaya and Sanjay shared a plethora of throwback photos and Malaika Arora also joined as she penned a heartfelt note for her.

Thursday brought with a special treat for all fans of Bollywood as, on Maheep Kapoor's birthday, her daughter Shanaya Kapoor and husband Sanjay Kapoor took to social media to share a plethora of priceless memories. Maheep, who was seen on a show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, managed to garner quite a huge fanbase and as her daughter Shanaya shared throwback photos on her birthday, they went viral on social media. Not just this, , who is a close friend to Maheep shared a photo with a wish.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya wrote, "happy birthday bestie I love you mumma." In the photos that Shanaya shared, we can see several old photos including the one where Maheep was pregnant. One of the photos featured Maheep walking on the beach and in another, Shanaya, Sanjay and the birthday girl posed together and smiled. Sanjay too shared old memories with Maheep and recalled their old dates. In one of the photos, we could see Jahaan Kapoor, Shanaya, Sanjay and Maheep posing together.

Sanjay shared the photos and wrote, "Happy birthday," with heart emoticons. Malaika shared a throwback photo with Seema Khan and Maheep as she wrote, "Happy birthday fabulous @maheepkapoor hope next year is better.

Take a look at Shanaya, Malaika and Sanjay's wishes for Maheep:

Meanwhile, Shanaya is currently gearing up for her debut in Bollywood with Dharma Productions. Maheep will be seen on the second season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. On the first season, we also saw Shanaya Kapoor on the screen with her parents.

