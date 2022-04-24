Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Jahaan step out to grab lunch in style; PICS

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar but she has already become a part of the limelight. The movie is slated to be a musical romantic drama. Earlier today, Shanaya was snapped with her family Sanjay, Maheep, and brother Jahaan Kapoor as they stepped out for a Sunday lunch together. The Kapoor family arrived in style for their lunch outing and were also seen posing for the shutterbugs in the city.

In the photos, one can see Shanaya Kapoor donning a tube crop top paired with cargo pants. Maheep Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a lavender colour wrap dress. Sanjay Kapoor also was seen in a white sweatshirt, while Jahaan Kapoor wore a yellow t-shirt.

Check out the photos:

Recently, Shanaya treated her fans to a beautiful picture of herself from her date night with her mother Maheep. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she captioned the post, “date night with mum (white heart emoji) @maheepkapoor". In the photo, the star kid is seen in a white off-shoulder lace dress.

Shanaya was seen in a cameo appearance in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She also worked as an assistant director in the 2020 movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. In March last year, Shanaya Kapoor shared the news about her Bollywood debut with the following announcement: “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

