Shanaya Kapoor says ‘get ready with us’, after dropping quirky makeup room video; Check it out

Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma productions, already enjoys a massive social media following. The star-kid often chronicles quirky and special moments of her life online on Instagram, leaving followers wanting for more. On Wednesday, August 11, once again the daughter of actor Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, took to her virtual space to share yet another stunning selfie of herself.

In the picture, fans can see Shanaya posing in front of the mirror as one of her hair stylists applies spray on her sleek locks. Blushed cheeks and a pony hair-do sums up Shanaya’s look while her quirky phone cover screams her love for cartoons and pink hues. The star-kid maintains a poker face as the camera captures her. While sharing the selfie, she articulated, “get ready with us” before filling her caption section with lots of emoticons related to makeup.

Take a look at the post here:

This comes just a day after Shanaya gave an intimate look of her makeup room shenanigans. In the fast forward clip, the youngster can be seen getting dolled up for what appears to be a shoot. However, she cribbed about makeup processes being long and wished if everything could happen quickly in reality. She stated, “If only we could get ready this fast," while sharing the quirky video.

As soon as the post appeared on the photo-sharing application, fans began appreciating her picture. While some hailed her as ‘beautiful’, another called her the ‘beauty of bollywood’. Mother Maheep Kapoor also appeared to be all hearts for the post.

