Shanaya Kapoor shares photo dump from Ibiza vacation & it's all things fun

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in recent years. She has a huge social media fan base and occasionally surprises them with beautiful photos and videos. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. Shanaya excels at keeping fans interested by sharing every pleasant occasion she has with her friends, family, and loved ones. Speaking of which, the upcoming debutante recently took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her Ibiza vacay with friends.

Sharing the post, Shanaya wrote: “life is my favourite movie.” In the first picture, Shanaya can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a light green attire. Second pic features a flight monitor that read Ibiza. Maenwhile, in rest of the pictures, the star kid is seen having a gala time with her friends on beaches and several other locations including Circoloco, which is a dance party that is held at the DC10 nightclub in Ibiza, Spain, as well as other various locations globally. Meanwhile, reacting to the post, Shanaya’s father and actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote: “Nice glasses,” while her mother Maheep Kapoor was all hearts.

Click here to see Shanaya’s post:

Sanjay and Maheep’s comments:

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak and will be launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be sharing screen space with Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.