Shanaya Kapoor serves major fitness goals as she strikes a pose in green athleisure; PIC
Shanaya Kapoor's latest workout look is the fitness motivation we need.
Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. While celebrities have been giving us major fitness goals since forever, so are the new age star kids. Known for being all perky with her posts on Instagram, Shanaya in her latest workout look is an absolute inspiration for us. The star kid, who has been quite active in posting her daily updates on social media, is setting fitness goals for her fans with her latest pictures.
Seen with her perfect abs in a green athleisure outfit that includes a sports bra and shorts, her cool style is reason enough for us to notch up our fitness game too. Her look is just what we need to sail by the rest of the week. She shared two pictures on her Instagram stories and captioned the second pic as, “last one I promise.”
Have a look at Shanaya’s pics:
On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. Shanaya had shared the news about her Bollywood debut in March last year, with the following announcement: “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in Bedhadak, which will also star Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.
The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.
