Shanaya Kapoor shares an adorable throwback with her ‘partner in crime’ on best friend’s birthday; See PIC

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor have not yet made her Bollywood debut, but that has not kept her away from enjoying the limelight. Shanaya is quite popular on social media where she keeps an active presence and often treats fans to glimpses of her life. Her Instagram grid is filled with beautiful snaps, candid moments, and gorgeous photoshoots. Last night, Shanaya took to the photo sharing application and wished her best friend on her birthday with an adorable throwback picture.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shanaya wished her best friend Peeya Sanghavi on her birthday by posting a sweet throwback picture featuring the two young girls together. In the photo shared by Shanaya, one can see her and Peeya dressed in blue graduation robes, as they both pose together and smile at the camera. Sharing the story, the star kid wrote a cute birthday wish too, that read, “Happy bday my bestie, love u peeyu honey cake”. She also added several gifs that said “that’s my best friend”, “Buddy-up”, and “Partner in crime”.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s aforementioned Instagram story below:

Recently Shanaya posted two videos and a photo while waiting for mother Maheep Kapoor after getting ready. She looked absolutely glamourous in a white backless top. She kept her make up fresh and minimal, and completed the look with a shiny pink bag.

The star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut in a Dharma Productions film. A few months back, Shanaya's debut was announced by Karan Johar and well, since then, fans have been excited to see the new star kid on the block.

