Shanaya Kapoor shares glamorous pics from her first ramp walk; Suhana Khan says ‘Wow Bella Hadid’

The star-studded Lakme Fashion Show came to an end and we have to say it, it was a wonderful show. Shanaya, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, walked the ramp for well-known designer Manish Malhotra and charmed the audience with a backless gown. Now, the actress took to her social media handle and shared some pictures from the show. Shanaya shared her excitement on her debut ramp walk. “first walk had the best time @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 @siddhantchaturvedi #diffuse,” she wrote along with the glimpses.

As soon as Shanaya shared the post, fans and friends from the film industry bombarded the comment section with compliments. Shanaya's close friend Suhana Khan rushed to the comment section and said, "Wow Bella hadid", while Ananya wrote, “baby girl”. Father Sanjay Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sharvari, Neelam, and many others dropped heart emoticons. With Shanaya, Siddhant Chaturvedi became the showstopper for the designer's show. While Shanaya grabbed the eyeballs in her breathtaking attire, Siddhant set the stage on fire as he donned a coordinated long coat and pants set with a button-down shirt.

A while back, Shanaya’s dad Sanjay Kapoor also took to his social media handle and shared a video of his daughter’s debut ramp walk. The proud dad captioned the post with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor’s fans are eagerly waiting for her first film Bedhadak. The film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Shanaya, the film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

