Shanaya Kapoor shares ‘kinda crazy’ PICS with Ananya Panday & Navya Nanda; Check out Sanjay Kapoor’s reaction

Shanaya Kapoor often shares some gorgeous pictures from her personal and professional life with her fans on social media. Shanaya will soon be making her Bollywood debut as she has signed on with ’s talent management firm. Recently Shanaya took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of cool and fun pictures from her meeting with besties Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda. The pictures are from Shanaya Kapoor’s house where the girl gang met to have some gala time together. Both Ananya and Shanaya were twinning in terms of their fashion choices while Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda wore black attire.

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday wore black tops with blue jeans. Sharing the pictures of fun and enjoyable times, Shanaya wrote a quirky caption for her friends and called them ‘my kinda crazy’ with multiple emojis. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor who made an impact in the series ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives’ commented on the picture and dropped multiple heart emojis. Ananya’s mother Bhavana who was also an integral part of the above-mentioned series dropped a few heart emojis in the comment section. Sanjay Kapoor’s hilarious comment on the post read, “There goes my sleep tonight” with multiple laughing and heart emojis.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has two huge films lined up. She will be seen next in ‘Liger’ led by Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Liger is a Hindi, Telugu bilingual which marks Vijay’s entry into Bollywood. Ananya is also playing a crucial part in the upcoming Shakun Batra film which does not have an official title yet. The film is led by and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

