Shanaya Kapoor shares PICS from Sanjay Kapoor's birthday celebration; Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora wish actor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor is celebrating his 61st birthday today, on October 17. As he turns a year older today, it has left his wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor elated as they penned wishes for him. Actresses Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor also dropped heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy. Read on to know how they wished the actor.

Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora wish Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday

As the actor heads towards the 61st year of his life, his daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared many pictures giving an insight into the actor’s birthday celebrations. The pictures showed the father-daughter duo standing next to each other and being all smiles for the photographs. One of the pictures also showed Sanjay Kapoor cutting his birthday cake. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Shanaya penned, “Happy birthday dad. love you!”

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also expressed love for her husband on his special day as she dropped a picture with him and wrote a birthday wish which said, “Happy birthday husband.”

Sanjay Kapoor's birthday also seems to have left his niece Sonam Kapoor ecstatic as she shared childhood pictures with him and wrote, "Happy happy birthday Sanjay chachu!!! Look what I found!"

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika Arora shared a picture with the birthday boy. The photograph truly reflects the strong friendship that the duo shares. Penning a wish for him, the actress wrote, “Happy bday my darlinggggggggg.”

Fans pour in heartfelt wishes for Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday

As the actor heads towards another year of his life today, it has left his fans feeling elated as they dropped wishes for him. A fan wrote for Sanjay Kapoor, “happy birthday sir” and another fan wished him saying, “Happy birthday”. Several other fans dropped heartfelt wishes for the actor.

