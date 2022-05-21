Shanaya Kapoor shares a pretty mirror-selfie from her dance class; Calls it ‘best time’

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in recent times. Even, ahead of her big Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and videos. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Shanaya shared a simple yet beautiful picture on social media from her dance class.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Shanaya shared the pretty mirror selfie with her dance partner. She can be seen wearing a lovely Indian wear. While sharing the photo, Shanaya wrote, “Best Time.” To note, Shanaya’s official Instagram handle is full of mirror selfies as she never misses a chance to share snaps with her fans.

See Shanaya Kapoor’s photo here:

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak. She will be sharing screen space with debutants Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media space earlier this year.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about the advice he would like to give Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to step into the world of films. He said; "My advice to her is 'Listen to all but do what you feel.' Listen to everything I say, listen to everything everybody else says but eventually back yourself and make choices that you are proud of."

