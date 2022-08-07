Shanaya Kapoor shares unmissable PICS as she spends quality time with her grandparents; Check here

Shanaya Kapoor is known for her dazzling looks and alluring personality. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and paparazzi frequently follow her after she leaves the gym or leaves celebrity-studded events. The popular celebrity kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, Shanaya already had a sizable social media fan base who were enamoured with her laudable sense of style, body, and posture. Keeping up with the trajectory, Shanaya shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle which features her grandparents.

In the first picture, Shanaya is seen posing with her grandparents at a Gurudwara, second picture features a photo of Gurudwara while third photograph again shows the star kid with her Nana-Nani. In one of the pictures, Shanaya is seen in her in her makeup room where she is getting ready for a shoot. While the last picture shows her lying on a couch with her Nani. Meanwhile, reacting to the post, Sanjay’s wife and Shanaya’s mother Maheep dropped several red heart emojis in the caption. Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey also posted heart emojis in the comment section.

Click HERE to see Shanaya’s post

Meanwhile, recently, the celebrity kid was seen enjoying her summer vacation in Ibiza with her close friends. Sharing a series of pictures from her vacation, Shanaya wrote: “life is my favourite movie.” She then shared many holiday posts and gave glimpses of the place she visited and the fun she had with her friends during the vacay.

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in the film which will also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.