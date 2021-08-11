Shanaya Kapoor shares UNSEEN pic of Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & Boney Kapoor on her ‘bua’s birthday’

On Tuesday, star-kid Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before photo of her father Sanjay Kapoor alongside evergreen star Anil Kapoor and ace producer Boney Kapoor. The picture was meant as a tribute for Sanjay’s sister Reena Marwah on the special occasion of her birthday. In the photo, fans can see the three Kapoor brother’s tripling with each other as they all opted for white attires.

Sanjay Kapoor has donned a white shirt, meanwhile the Ram Lakhan fame actor opted for a white t-shirt which was topped with a black hoodie. Producer Boney Kapoor can be seen wearing a white half-sleeves formal shirt paired with grey trousers. The Kapoor trio share a contagious smile alongside sister Reena and another close member of their family. While sharing the picture, Shanaya wrote, “Happy Birthday bua, I Love You”, before tagging her on the photo sharing application.

Take a look at the UNSEEN photos below:

On the professional front, Shanaya the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is now gearing up to make her bollywood debut in collaboration with Dharma productions. A few months ago, the star-kid shared the good news with her instagram family stating, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor often keeps sharing glimpses of her life on social media. Recently, she shared a quirky video that gave a sneak peek of her makeup room. While sharing the fast forward video, the star kid wished, if she could get ready quickly instead of spending hours on getting dolled up.

ALSO READ| She walks in beauty: Sonam Kapoor contemplates ‘best of dark and bright’, leaves Shanaya Kapoor impressed