Shanaya Kapoor shows off her biceps in a recent post; Navya Naveli Nanda gives her THIS title

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to show off her biceps and posted a small clip of her back and arms workout. Read on to know how her BFF Navya Nanda reacted.

Shanaya Kapoor is one such star-kid who enjoys a massive fan following even before her Bollywood debut. Every time she takes to her Instagram account to post something, she gets showered with love in the comments section from her fans, family members and especially her BFF’s and . Motivating her fans to shed their Monday blues and get going, she posted a video of her workout.

Shanaya Kapoor posted a video of her back and arms workout, and we are sure that fans cannot blink even for a second once they start looking at the video. She is facing her back towards the camera & is sitting on the gym instrument and working on her arm. Look at those cuts! She is surely heading towards perfection. Shanaya Kapoor posted a little clip of her workout, and in the next picture, she showed off her biceps. The diva captioned her post as “getting there.”

Check it out:

As always, her BFF Navya Naveli Nanda was amongst the first few to shower love in the comments section. She wrote “New heavyweight champion.” Not only her, but even Shanaya’s parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, also appreciated their daughter.

We can see how hard Shanaya Kapoor is working for her debut. What do you think about her workout video? Did you get motivated to hit the gym? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

