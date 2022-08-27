Shanaya Kapoor is a sight to behold in a white saree as she poses with Anshula Kapoor at Kunal-Arpita’s bash

Wedding bashes are always very special and a place where all Bollywood celebrities come together to have a blast. Well, Kunal Rawal is all set to tie the knot with Arpita Mehta and the celebrations have already begun. The couple held a pre-wedding bash last night which was attended by a lot of celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and others. A lot of pictures and videos from the bash are going viral. Shanaya Kapoor who too attended the bash took to her Instagram handle to share her picture posing with Anshula Kapoor.

In the picture, we can see Shanaya Kapoor sizzling in a white saree and an embellished blouse with a spaghetti strap. With minimal accessories, Shanaya’s face can be seen glowing. She carried a matching handbag and wore matching jootis. The budding star posed with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor. Anshula stunned in a black shirt and golden skirt. Both the girls are posing with Akshay Marwah. Sharing this picture, Shanaya wrote, “besties”.

Check out Shanaya Kapoor’s post:

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in the film which will also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor shares unmissable PICS as she spends quality time with her grandparents; Check here