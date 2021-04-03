Shanaya Kapoor stuns fans with belly dancing VIDEO; Maheep Kapoor & Bhavana Pandey react to her performance

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her performing the belly dance with her instructor. Take a look.

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has taken over the internet with her active social media presence. Fans of the starlet love all about her life as she updates them regularly. With hundreds of posts on her Instagram handle, the star kid often shares gorgeous pictures from multiple photoshoots. The star recently took to the photo and video sharing platform to shock everyone with a breathtaking video. Shanaya posted a clip of her belly dancing along with her instructor Sanjana Muthreja and the young diva looks beautiful while performing the difficult move.

In the video, the star kid can be seen gracefully dancing to Beautiful Liar by Beyonce and Shakira. While sharing the amazing video, Shanaya captioned it, “floor work has always been a challenge to learn!” The diva also thanked her instructor for teaching her the hard dance step and continued her message, “Thank you for pushing me” and tagged her instructor. Fans were taken aback by the stunning moves that the young star absolutely nailed. Her mother Maheep Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji to show her support. Meanwhile, Bhavana Pandey also showered her love in the comments.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's video:

The star kid is making headlines as she is soon going to make her Bollywood debut. Last month, the young diva made an exciting announcement on her social media. She wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Credits :Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

