Shanaya Kapoor suffers from headache as she clicks new selfie; Suhana Khan & Ananya Panday react

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and actor Sanjay Kapoor, enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. The star-kid who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma productions often takes to the photo-sharing application to share stunning pictures and videos of herself. On Tuesday, December 7, once again the new-gen star kid blew away the minds of her followers with yet another stunning selfie of herself.

In the picture, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen posing in what appears to be a white bathing robe. Glossy lips, pink cheeks and hair tied in a sleek bun rounded off her entire look. However, while sharing the picture, the star-kid revealed that she was suffering from a headache while clicking the photo. Shanaya shared, “not gonna lie my head was hurting but oh well #snatched.” Going by her post, it seems that the youngster was getting ready for some professional commitment.

Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it quickly garnered umpteen likes in no time. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan cheered on her best friend by saying “wow”. Meanwhile, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday appeared to be worried for her BFF. Taking to the comment section of Shanaya’s post, Ananya wrote, “Hurting??? That’s an understatement.” Apart from them, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and Anatara Maheshwari were among those who were left lovestruck by Shanaya’s post.

In terms of work, a few months ago Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.

