Shanaya Kapoor teases Jahaan Kapoor by calling him her ‘only enemy’ she can’t live without; Watch VIDEO

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to pour love on her brother Jahaan Kapoor by sneakily taking a video of him without him knowing. Take a look.

Shanaya Kapoor is very active on her social media handles. The star kid loves sharing stories about her life for all her fans to see. Apart from posting glamorous photos of her from various photoshoots and her informative skin care routines, the star is also known for quirky and entertaining content. The diva made headlines after appearing in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, an OTT show which featured her whole family including Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

Shanaya took to her Instagram handle to share a cute video of her brother Jahaan. In the clip, we can see the young starlet lying on a bed next to a brother, who appears to be looking elsewhere. The diva moved the camera towards her brother as he finally notices his sister taking a video of him without him being aware of it and shies away from the camera. The adorable video of the siblings is bound to draw a smile on everyones face. To make it even more special, the diva was wrote, “Only enemy I can’t live without!!!” and put a heart emoji to express her love.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Shanaya is known for always keeping it real. The famous star kid has been prepping to make a Bollywood debut and we cannot wait for it. A few weeks ago, the starlet took to her Insta handle to share a Filter VS Reality post. The empowering video showed the diva wearing absolutely no makeup as she showed her face without a filter. She wrote, “embrace your truest self”. Her mother Maheep Kapoor also commented under the post by dropping hert emojis.

