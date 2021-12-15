Shanaya Kapoor tests COVID positive after mom Maheep; Informs isolating herself
Taking to her official Instagram stories, Shanaya wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling okay and have isolated myself. I have tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!” To note, the third variant of Coronavirus has already been detected and cases are being reported from Maharashtra.
International flight travel has already been banned till January 30, 2022, as a precautionary measure. The government is also requesting people to follow the protocols of COVID-19.
According to sources, Maheep Kapoor was tested Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms of cold and fever. She is currently isolated and has informed all the near and dear ones she was in contact with to get tested. She was last seen in the Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
