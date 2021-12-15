Shanaya Kapoor tests COVID positive after mom Maheep; Informs isolating herself

After mom Maheep Kapoor, daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been tested positive for COVID-19. The budding actress shared the news on her official Instagram handle and informed her fans. She even requested the ones who have come in contact with her to get tested. It is to be noted here that recently, many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, and others have been tested positive. They took to their social media handle and shared the news.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Shanaya wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling okay and have isolated myself. I have tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!” To note, the third variant of Coronavirus has already been detected and cases are being reported from Maharashtra.

International flight travel has already been banned till January 30, 2022, as a precautionary measure. The government is also requesting people to follow the protocols of COVID-19.