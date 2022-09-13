Shanaya Kapoor to begin shooting for debut film 'Bedhadak' by the end of this year, reveals dad Sanjay Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor starrer 'Bedhadak' also marks the debut of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the film industry with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, which also marks their acting debut. The first look is out and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the silver screen. Even before she made her debut, the star kid enjoys a massive fan following. The trio will be seen in a romantic film that will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan.
Recently, there were speculations that Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak might have been shelved or delayed. However, now, the star kid's father and actor Sanjay Kapoor went on to reveal that the film is on track. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sanjay said: "Shanaya will be shooting for the film by end of this year or early next year." Earlier in March this year, the makers had unveiled the poster of Bedhadak. Bedhadak is produced by Dharma Productions.
As earlier reported by us, a source close to the film Bedhadak had informed us that it is a love triangle in the rom-com space. The trio has been attending several acting workshops. KJo took to Instagram and introduced the three lead characters with much fanfare. The star kid had also shared the poster with the caption, “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh – directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!”
Before her first film, Shanaya already made a splash this year when walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. She began her career as an assistant director with cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020. Also, she made a cameo in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, starring her mother, Maheep Kapoor.
ALSO READ: Bedhadak: Karan Johar launches Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Shashank Khaitan's directorial