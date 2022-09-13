Shanaya Kapoor to begin shooting for debut film 'Bedhadak' by the end of this year, reveals dad Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the film industry with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, which also marks their acting debut. The first look is out and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the silver screen. Even before she made her debut, the star kid enjoys a massive fan following. The trio will be seen in a romantic film that will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Recently, there were speculations that Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak might have been shelved or delayed. However, now, the star kid's father and actor Sanjay Kapoor went on to reveal that the film is on track. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sanjay said: "Shanaya will be shooting for the film by end of this year or early next year." Earlier in March this year, the makers had unveiled the poster of Bedhadak. Bedhadak is produced by Dharma Productions.