Shanaya Kapoor is training for 8-9 years to become an actor, REVEALS dad Sanjay Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in recent times. Even, ahead of her big Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is soon going to enter showbiz with Karan Johar's Bedhadak and her fans cannot wait to watch her on the big screen. She is the eldest daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Sanjay Kapoor talked about his daughter Shanaya's acting career.

While talking to the news portal, Sanjay said, "The desire to be an actor is something that has to come from within. We cannot just counsel or guide someone into becoming an actor! If someone wants to be an actor, we shouldn't stop that person from chasing their dream. I think this is a wonderful industry to work in and it was Shanaya's decision to be an actor. Maheep and I have always encouraged her. She has been training for the last 8-9 years. People will only catch a glimpse of her on the screen now but she has been at it, preparing hard from the age of 12. She was always attending her dance classes, diction training and what not."

Sanjay further told that even during the COVID-19 lockdown, Shanaya was rehearsing through her laptop. He said it was her decision to become an actor and they only supported her.

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak. She will be sharing screen space with debutants Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media space earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Kapoor REVEALS his choices for the remake of Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Raja'; Any guesses?