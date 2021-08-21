Shanaya Kapoor treats fans to precious & adorable childhood memories; Check out UNSEEN photos

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and actor Sanjay Kapoor, enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. The star-kid who is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma productions, often takes to the photo-sharing application to share stunning pictures and videos of herself. On Friday, August 20, Shanaya once again blew away the minds of her Instagram family by travelling down memory lane on the occasion of her grandmother’s birthday.

In one photo, baby Shanaya can be seen playing in her Nani’s arms, while the latter smiles looking at her with immense love. In another photo, Shanaya looks absolutely adorable after enjoying a happy meal. With a tiny pony hair-do, baby Shanaya shares a contagious smile donning a yellow sweater as the camera captures them. While sharing the precious memories, Shanaya wrote, “Happy Birthday Nani, I Love You,” before adding umpteen red heart emoticons to showcase her love.

Take a look at the photos here:

In other news, Shanaya Kapoor recently was also the talk of the town for her stunning sartorial choices at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding celebrations. On the day of the wedding, Shanaya dazzled in a yellow lehenga, meanwhile, during the reception event she slayed in a stunning all-black slit skirt and top.

In terms of work, a few months ago Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. The news was announced alongside a series of stunning photographs from her bikini photoshoot that left fans impressed.

