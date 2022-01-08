Shanaya Kapoor treats fans to three gorgeous selfies amid COVID-19 recovery

One of the most popular star kids, Shanaya Kapoor is practicing self-isolation these days after testing positive for COVID-19. She was caught with the virus along with her mother Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in December. But this hasn’t stopped the gorgeous girl from stunning us with her gorgeous pictures. As Shanaya continues to recover from the deadly virus, she has treated her fans with gorgeous photographs featuring herself in ‘hibernation’ mode. Shanaya has shared three close-up selfies with her fans.

The soon to debut actress took to her Instagram handle to post all the three gorgeous pictures of herself. In the first snap, we can see Shanaya looking gorgeous as she has her luscious locks open while lying on the bed. She is seen resting her hand on her forehead and posing for the lens. Shanaya is dressed in a blue tank top. The second picture has been taken from a top angle, in which we see Shanaya flaunt her curly hair. The last pic sees Shanaya giving a side pose as she keeps her curly brown hair over one side of her face.

Hoping to get well soon, Shanaya captioned the post as, “Brb hibernating,” and added two home and a lot of smiling emoticons. Scores of fans and her followers on the photo-sharing platform thronged the comments section with compliments as they showered love over the star kid. One fan wrote, “ Awesome picture,” and added a red heart and fire emoji, another chimed in writing, “Cutie.”

On the work front, Shanaya made her debut official on Instagram, a few months back. While announcing the movie, she wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.

