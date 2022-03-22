Shanaya Kapoor turns up the heat as she enjoys pool day in a sizzling aqua bikini; PIC

Shanaya Kapoor has already managed to gain a massive following online, even before her Bollywood debut. Her stylish pictures and fun posts have already made her a youth fashion icon. If you regularly follow the diva on social media, then you must have come across her glamorous pictures. Her Instagram feed is proof that she loves to swim and spend time on the beach. Speaking of which, just a few moments back, Shanaya took to her social media and shared a breathtaking photograph as she enjoyed a pool day.

In the photograph, Shanaya looked absolutely magnetic as she donned a sizzling aqua bikini. The Gen Z girl further amplified the swimwear with earrings and shades and we must say that definitely highlighted her look. In the photograph, the gorgeous diva can be seen standing at the end of the pool with high-rise buildings in the backdrop as she posed for a snap. Sharing the picture, Shanaya wrote, “aqua baby”. The actress’ post soon captivated her fans’ attention who bombarded the post with fire and heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shanaya is in the headlines as seen will be seen in Bedhadak with Gurfateh, and Lakshya in the lead. The film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Dharma Productions. To note, this film will mark the debut of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter in Bollywood. A few days back, Karan Johar shared the first posters of Lakshya, Shanaya, and Gurfateh Pirzada from Bedhadak on social media.

