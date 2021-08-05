Shanaya Kapoor ups her fashion game in red off shoulder top, leave BFFs Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda lovestruck

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and actor Sanjay Kapoor, enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. The star-kid who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma productions, often takes to the photo-sharing application to share stunning pictures and videos of herself. On Thursday, August 5, once again the new-gen star kid blew away the minds of her followers with yet another dramatic and chic look displaying her carefree unapologetic self.

Donning an off-shoulder red top, Shanaya gracefully strikes a pose as the camera captures her. The rookie actor accessorised her look with a statement necklace and earrings. Bold lips, highlighted cheeks and dramatic eyeliner accentuated her chic yet elegant attire. To complete her look, a jovial Shanaya left her sleek hair open. While sharing the post, Shanaya Kapoor said, “tell me how it was”.

Take a look

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it quickly garnered umpteen likes in no time. ’s daughter cheered on her best friend with fire emoticons and asked her to “STOP” slaying always. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter was also left lovestruck. The comment section of Shanaya’s post was flooded with sweet praises from fans, who hailed her as ‘beautiful’ and ‘awesome’.

In terms of work, a few months ago Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. The news was announced alongside a series of stunning photographs from her bikini photoshoot that left fans impressed.

ALSO READ| Shanaya Kapoor: PHOTOS of the celebrity child who awaits her Bollywood debut