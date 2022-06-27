Shanaya Kapoor walks down memory lane as she shares a childhood PIC with dad Sanjay Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in recent times. Even, ahead of her big Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and videos. From her family time to her happy moments with her friends and loved ones, Shanaya aces the art of keeping fans intrigued. Speaking of which, on June 26, the soon-to-be debutant walked down memory lane.

Shanaya shared a throwback photo with her father and actor Sanjay Kapoor. In the snap, little Shanaya can be seen sitting on his dad's lap. She shared the photo in the stories section of Instagram and while sharing the picture, the star kid put a few white heart emoticons as well.

Check Shanaya's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial, Bedhadak, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Shanaya was one of the many Dharma talents, that is, a crop of aspiring actors that were nurtured by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma.

Talking about her father Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in The Fame Game alongside Madhuri Dixit and continues to be a part of exciting content that is being churned out of OTT. Her mother Maheep Kapoor was last seen in the first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and will soon be seen in the next season of the hit series which premieres towards the end of the year.

ALSO READ: No one can dim Shanaya Kapoor's shine, not even her sparkly outfit; See PICS